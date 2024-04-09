A female James Bond was pitched over 60 years ago

As James Bond executives get ready to relaunch the franchise, all manner of actors are being considered for the beloved role of 007. At the end of the last Daniel Craig’s Bond film, “No Time To Die,” it was revealed that Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, was taking over Bond’s iconic number, 007. It marked her as the first female character to take on Bond’s mantle.

While the moment was celebrated, it was recently revealed that 60 years ago, movie executives were considering casting a woman to play the part of Bond.

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, and Lea Seydoux.

The revelation was shared via IndieWire, which read an excerpt of the upcoming biography of Bond’s author, Ian Fleming, written by Nicholas Shakespeare. The book, called “Ian Fleming: The Complete Man,” claims that Gregory Ratoff, one of the producers of the original “Casino Royale,” had suggested an actress for the lead role. He wanted to cast the American actress Susan Hayward.

“Since the mid-1950s, many well-known actors had been approached. Gregory Ratoff had the arresting idea of having Bond played by a woman, Susan Hayward,” reads the biography. Ultimately, Sean Connery was cast, paving the road for the success for the Bond franchise, a decision that Fleming wasn’t a fan of.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the premiere of “Back to Black”

Will there ever be a female James Bond?

The concept of a female James Bond has long been discussed, with many filmmakers and artists being attracted to the idea. Still, it seems like an unlikely prospect. According to Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise’s producers, Bond is “a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” she said in 2018.

“And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

According to rumors that have yet to be confirmed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be taking on the role of Bond, pushing the franchise into its next chapter.