When, where to watch the 2022 Latin American Music Awards

It’s official! The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are on Thursday, April 21, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red carpet and the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET.

Like every year, the award ceremony will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists.” The award show will announce the nominees on March 3.

“In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience the first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists,” said Ronald Day, president, entertainment and content for Telemundo.

After canceling the award ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic and limiting the number of guests in 2021 this year, there will be an in-person audience; however, the attendees need to stick to the strict health and safety protocols.

In 2021 the Latin AMAs had 20 live performances reaching 3.3 million viewers, as reported by Billboard and Telemundo.