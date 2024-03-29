Lizzo announces that she’s quitting in an emotional post

Lizzo is over the drama. The singer shared an emotional post on Friday announcing that she ‘quits.’ She was not specific, but it seems like she’s talking about her music career. The singer is also the coowner of her clothing brand, Yitty. Her announcement comes after her accusers’ attorney blasted the DNC for hiring her to headline Joe Biden’s Radio City fundraiser.



The ‘Juice“ singer shared a screenshot of text on her profile grid and Instagram story, where she has 12.1 million followers. “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she started the post.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” the singer continued. She concluded the emotional message with,“ I didn’t sign up for this shit- I QUIT.”

As mentioned earlier, Lizzo just performed at Biden’s multimillion-dollar Thursday fundraiser in New York City. “It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents three former dancers suing the Grammy Award winner for sexual harassment, told NewsNation. Given the timing, it seems to be correlated.

Of course, this is not the first time a celebrity has announced they’re quitting, Doja Cat, is another singer who has quit in the past, only to be headlining Coachella 2024.