Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalía, Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here, and its time to unwind and enjoy summer. It’s been hot so you might need to find some ways to keep yourself entertained this weekend. To kick off the fun, we have our weekly round-up of the top 10 most entertaining celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Lizzo
Lizzo visits Matamata’s Hobbiton in New Zealand and plays Howard Shore’s “In Dreams” from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings soundtrack.
@lizzo
Premium Lizzolas content loading…♬ original sound - lizzo
2. Guaynaa
Guaynaa does an interesting Yoga workout with Casper Smart to his new song “Pa‘ Que Afinken.”
@yosoyguaynaa A @beaucaspersmart SE LE PEGÓ PA QUE AFINKEN 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🤣🙌🏻🧘🏻♂️🧘🏻♂️🧘🏻♂️ #reggaeton#nuevamusica♬ Pa' Que Afinken - Guaynaa
3. Rosalía
Rosalía shares a moment from her final show in Paris of the Motomami tour.
@rosalia
Motomamieseternoooooo♬ sonido original - La Rosalia
4. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s a K-Pop fan.
@vancityreynolds
NewJeans count as proper gym attire.♬ Super Shy - NewJeans
5. Addison Rae
Addison Rae has a “girls meal” at KBBQ with her friend.
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Jhayco, VALÉ, Between Friends, and more
Flashback Friday: Katie Holmes hails a cab in a cashmere bra with Suri Cruise
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — July 28
6. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian takes daughter Penelope Disick to Hawaii for her birthday.
@kourtneykardashian Aloha @Kourtney-Penelope ♬ put your records on - ★
7. Shakira
Shakira shares memories from the Dodgers game with her kids, Sasha and Milan, who she shares with Gerard Pique.
@shakira
At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night! amazing game!♬ Copa Vacía - Shakira & Manuel Turizo
8. Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his gold skills at DJ Khaled’s charity golf tournament.
@obj Fore!! 🏌🏾🏌🏾@djkhaled ♬ original sound - Odell Beckham Jr.
9. Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney has the best day ever in France.
10. Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro dances in Mexico before news broke of his split with Rosalía.
@rauwalejandro
El tumbao de esta cancion esta en otro level 🥵🥵 JH rompio!! Donde esta mi gente MEXICO!!??? 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽♬ PICARDÍA - Rauw Alejandro & Junior H