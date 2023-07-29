Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalía, Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here, and its time to unwind and enjoy summer. It’s been hot so you might need to find some ways to keep yourself entertained this weekend. To kick off the fun, we have our weekly round-up of the top 10 most entertaining celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Lizzo

Lizzo visits Matamata’s Hobbiton in New Zealand and plays Howard Shore’s “In Dreams” from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings soundtrack.

2. Guaynaa

Guaynaa does an interesting Yoga workout with Casper Smart to his new song “Pa‘ Que Afinken.”

3. Rosalía

Rosalía shares a moment from her final show in Paris of the Motomami tour.

4. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s a K-Pop fan.

5. Addison Rae

Addison Rae has a “girls meal” at KBBQ with her friend.

6. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian takes daughter Penelope Disick to Hawaii for her birthday.

7. Shakira

Shakira shares memories from the Dodgers game with her kids, Sasha and Milan, who she shares with Gerard Pique.

8. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his gold skills at DJ Khaled’s charity golf tournament.

9. Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney has the best day ever in France.

10. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro dances in Mexico before news broke of his split with Rosalía.

@rauwalejandro El tumbao de esta cancion esta en otro level 🥵🥵 JH rompio!! Donde esta mi gente MEXICO!!??? 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 ♬ PICARDÍA - Rauw Alejandro & Junior H