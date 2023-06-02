Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week

Our weekly summary is here! Ready for some fun?

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off a new sophisticated style.

2. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares another episode of her Pretend Cooking Show, making Maple Butter.

3. Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma plays “This or That.”

4. Shakira

Shakira shares sweet photos and videos with her parents Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarack. Set to her new song, “Acróstico” it’s a sweet video.



5. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares her wellness Wednesday routine.

6. Lizzo

Lizzo shares her nighttime routine.

@lizzo Nighttime Routine for the bitches that dont wash they wrists😒 ♬ original sound - lizzo

7. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon gets lost in Paris with her family.

8. Madonna

Madonna teases her new song with Sam Smith. and shows off her dance skills.

9. Becky G

Becky G talks about her love for musica Latina.

10. Jennifer Lopez

JLo opens a care package from her cocktail brand Delola on Memorial Day.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...