Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week

1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off a new sophisticated style.
2. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares another episode of her Pretend Cooking Show, making Maple Butter.
@jennifergarner#PretendCookingShow: Maple Butter—the most obvious staple I’d never made. ♥️🧈🍁 A throwback that #CookTok♬ Soulful Strut - The Fame Gang
3. Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma plays “This or That.”
4. Shakira
Shakira shares sweet photos and videos with her parents Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarack. Set to her new song, “Acróstico” it’s a sweet video.
@shakira Una sonrisa tuya es mi debilidad #musicalatina♬ Acróstico (Solo Version) - Shakira
5. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber shares her wellness Wednesday routine.
@haileybieber
Wellness Wednesday: sauna x cold plunge repeat 🤍✅♬ Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future) - Don Toliver
6. Lizzo
Lizzo shares her nighttime routine.
@lizzo
Nighttime Routine for the bitches that dont wash they wrists😒♬ original sound - lizzo
7. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gets lost in Paris with her family.
@reesewitherspoon Getting lost in Paris 🇫🇷🥐💗 with #Reesesnieces @Abby James Witherspoon and #draperwitherspoon♬ Zou Bisou Bisou - Gillian Hills
8. Madonna
Madonna teases her new song with Sam Smith. and shows off her dance skills.
@madonna GET DOWN ON YOUR KNEES #SAMANDMADONNA#VULGAR @Sam Smith ♬ original sound - madonna
9. Becky G
Becky G talks about her love for musica Latina.
10. Jennifer Lopez
JLo opens a care package from her cocktail brand Delola on Memorial Day.