Inside Donald Trump’s hairdresser appointments

Donald Trump is known for his signature hair, which seems to change colors from one event to the next. The question ‘What color is Donald Trump’s hair?“ has been floating around the internet for years.



As noted by Page Six, last week, when he appeared at Manhattan federal court, people noticed his hair was more of a light orange hue.



Trump has always admitted that he dyes his hair and is aware that it is not always up to par. In his 2004 book, Trump: How to Get Rich, he wrote, “I will also admit that I color my hair. Somehow the color never looks great, but what the hell, I just don’t like gray hair.”

Now, we have answers to why it’s ever-changing

Talking to Page Six, an insider revealed the color of his hair ranges from dark blonde to light to bright orange, “depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job.”

While the 77-year-old wants “darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years,” he “hates sitting with the dye on his hair, and is always rushing the hairdresser.” As a result, his color can change every few weeks and gets lighter with every wash.

It seems to be a frustrating gig for the color professionals who allegedly, “get mad at him, but can’t show it.” The color needs at least 30 minutes for his hair to take it, but the former president, “can’t sit still” as long as he needs to.

“Friends say he’s so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes,” the source added. The shorter the time he gives, the more orange his hair gets.

While Donald has some problems getting to the perfect blonde tone, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has it mastered. She recently took her blonde locks backstage at Calvin Harris’ concert.