Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving plans involve fried chicken instead of Taylor Swift

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and with the holiday came widespread interest in what Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have planned. First holidays together as a couple can be special, but they will unfortunately be spending it alone, as Swift will be in Brazil ahead of her next run of shows. As for Kelce, his plans involve fried chicken.

Travis revealed his plans on Wednesday’s episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” saying he would be alone, feasting on KFC. “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said.

His brother Jason was kind enough to invite him over with his family. “If you want to make a quick trip, you’re welcome at the house. We’ll have plenty of food” he said. Travis is the uncle to Jason’s three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, who he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce. The brothers played against each other Monday, where the Eagles won.





Travis and Jason at the Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs game Monday

Taylor’s schedule is a bit of a monster this week, considering what happened at her show in Brazil. It was reported that she was going to fly home and attend Travis’ football game versus the Eagles on Monday, but her Eras tour was met with tragedy Friday night when a 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died during an excessive heat warning.

Benevides’ friend, Daniele Menin, told online news site G1 that she passed out at the beginning of the concert, as Swift performed her second song, “Cruel Summer.”

After the tragedy, she rescheduled her Saturday concert to Monday. Swift is also scheduled to perform three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24-26, which made the prospect of visiting Travis - nearly impossible. Even with a private plane.