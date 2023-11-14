Anitta shows off her toned abs; arrives in Spain for the Latin GRAMMYS

Anitta has been putting in work at the gym, and it shows. The Brazilian singer is a part of the Savage X Fenty family, and on Saturday, she shared some stunning photos posing in colorful lingerie.



The “Back for More,” singer looked amazing on the set. Her tattoos were on display, and she wore black heels. She accessorized with an ankle bracelet, hoops, and rings. “BRB. Picking our jaw up from the floor,” Savage x Fenty’s Instagram account commented.



Anitta takes her toned abs to Spain

Anitta and her toned abs have arrived in Spain ahead of the Latin Grammys. The annual awards will take place this Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. The 30-year-old singer shared a selfie from the plane Monday morning letting fans know she had arrived in the country.



Anitta will be there for a moment in Latin Grammys history. It’s the first time the awards have been held outside the United States, and every big name in Latin entertainment will be there for the festivities. Althought she is not nominated, there will be plenty of events, parties, and red carpets for her to experience during Latin Grammy week.

She didn’t even have time to rest before her first event. Just hours after landing in Spain, she went straight to a red carpet for Universal Music Week. On Monday, she shared a gallery of photos from the event assuring the country that she was ready for the week that lied ahead.





Anitta looked incredible in a black halter dress that had high slits and showed off all her curves. Despite probably getting very little sleep, she looked picture perfect and rocked the red carpet. Judging from the last photo, once she got back to her room, she jumped right into bed with her heels on.

