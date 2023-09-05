Priscilla Presley discusses the ‘difficult’ experience of watching ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla Presley went through an emotional experience as she watched “Priscilla,” the new film written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Premiering in Venice over the past week, “Priscilla” is based on the memoir “Elvis and Me,” written by herself and follows Presley’s life and romance with Elvis. “It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love,” said Presley. “Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, we spoke a couple of times and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

When speaking about the most affecting part of the story, Presley revealed that she found the film’s ending its most empowering and difficult to watch. The film follows her relationship with Elvis and shows the moment when the two divorce after years of marriage because their lives were too different. “Yes, I left, and it wasn’t because I didn’t love him,” Presley said, per The New York Times. “He was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that.”

Priscilla cast and crew

“Priscilla” stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, and is the second film that explores Elvis’ story that’s been released over the past two years. Despite touching upon similar beats, “Priscilla” is decidedly different than Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis,” which is more concerned with Elvis as a performer, and featured a stunning performance by Austin Butler. “Priscilla” seems focused on the life and perspective of Priscilla herself.

“Priscilla” premieres this October 6th.

