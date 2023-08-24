Priscilla Presley knew something was ‘not right’ days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘I still can’t believe it’

Priscilla Presley is detailing some of the final moments with her daughterLisa Marie Presley, days before her tragic death at age 54 earlier this year, following cardiac arrest. The 78-year-old mom and her daughter were at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, after the Golden Globes ceremony, and Austin Butler’s win for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s recent film.

As published by the Hollywood Reporter, after a joint interview with director Sofia Coppola, who is preparing for the release of Priscila’s new biopic, it was revealed that things were not feeling as usual for the mother-daughter duo. “We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscila said. “I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard.

She continued, “I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.‘” The pair went on to order some drinks and sat for a casual conversation when Priscila noticed something was not right. “Mom, my stomach hurts really bad,” Lisa Marie said to her mom. They “immediately got up and left” after that.

It was later revealed by The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner that Lisa Marie’s cause of death was a small bowel obstruction. “I still can’t believe it,” Priscilla told the publication “I don’t wish this on any mother.” She also shared that she called Lisa Marie days after the Golden Globes, but she would go on to learn about the cardiac arrest, and Lisa Marie was “already gone” when Priscilla arrived at the hospital.