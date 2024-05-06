Bruce Willis’ daughter shares why it’s important for her family to discuss Bruce’s mental health

Rumer Willis is sharing an update regarding the health of her father, Bruce Willis. She’s also shared why her family has made it a priority to share news of Willis to his fans, and how that process has helped them heal and come together.

Rumer made an appearance on Fox News, sharing that Bruce was doing “great.” She also shared how special it was for people to reach out to her and her family during this difficult time. “Through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she said. “And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s… everything.”

She just gave birth her first daughter, who’s called Louetta, and revealed that she’d already met Bruce. “I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love,” she said.

Willis alongside Demi Moore and his daughters

Rumer and her mother’s vacation

Despite the difficulty that the Willis family has been living through over the past years, Rumer and her family have made sure to spend quality time with each other, making sure to prioritize their bond. Earlier this month, Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, went on a vacation to Mexico alongside some friends. Demi shared a video on her social media where she and her travel partners are seen hanging out in their house. As they walk off the frame, the video cuts to them in their bathing suits, enjoying the Mexican beach.

“Family fun in the sun!” Moore captioned the post.