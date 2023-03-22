Sophia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter was grounded for renting a helicopter

Celebrities, they are just like us! Well, maybe not all the time. Romy Croquet Mars, the 16-year-old daughter of famous director Sofia Coppola and singer Thomas Mars, revealed that she was recently grounded for a hilarious reason involving a helicopter.

She explained what happened in a since-deleted TikTok, which quickly went viral on different social media platforms. The clip shows Romy making pasta, as she is not allowed to leave the house because she is currently grounded.

Sophia Coppola’s daughter is going to be in so much trouble now. Not only did she charter a helicopter which got her grounded she spilled all the family secrets on a forbidden TikTok and we didn’t even get to see her vodka pasta — Saman Shad (@muminprogress) March 21, 2023

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” she started. “Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

Romy went on to say that she didn’t know the difference between garlic and onion, so she had to search on Google images. “Is this an onion?” she asks her followers on TikTok. “Also I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because of my parents biggest rule, like I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts, here’s why.”

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

She went on to reveal that her parents don’t want her to be “a nepotism kid,” however she declared that TikTok is not going to “make her famous, so it doesn’t really matter.” It seems Romy already has some fans following the video, as many commented on Twitter about her storytelling.

“A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “It has dramatic tension, excellent scene-setting, good evocative props that indicate emotions (onions = tears) shocking family revelations, slapstick comedy, great dialogue.”