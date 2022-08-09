Jacob Elordi was sleeping in his car after filming the ‘Kissing Booth’: ‘I wasn’t booking jobs’

Jacob Elordi is opening up about his career in the entertainment industry, revealing to GQ that he struggled to find more jobs and only had “400 or $800 left” in his bank account after filming the first Netflix ‘Kissing Booth’ movie in 2018.

The Australian actor admitted that it was his role as Nate in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ the job that made him stay in Hollywood, as he was planning on taking a break if he didn’t have a successful audition.

“I wasn’t booking jobs,” he admitted. “I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and ‘Euphoria’ was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.”

And while the Netflix franchise was a total success, catapulting Jacob and his co-star and former girlfriend Joey King to fame, the actor says that prior to the release of the ‘Kissing Booth’ he stayed on a friend’s couch for a few weeks and even slept in his car sometimes.

Jacob started filming the first season of ‘Euphoria’ and when a producer for the show noticed that he was sleeping in his 2004 Mitsubishi, parking up on Mulholland Drive, he made a hotel reservation for the actor.

The star also talked about experiencing bullying at school, as he pursued his passion for acting. “From the moment I did a play I was called gay at school,” Elordi said.

“But I had this abundance of confidence in myself. Because I could do both: I was quite good at sport and I think I was quite good at theater. I felt like I was above it, or it made me feel older. It made me feel wiser. I never was worried that my peers would think that I was less than a man.”