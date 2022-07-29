Why Joey King thinks women should shave their head at least once in their life

Joey King is sharing her experience shaving her head, as she prepared to play two different roles, revealing that while this was because she was in a film at the time, she thinks women should definitely do it “at least once in their life.”

The Hollywood star, who recently showed support for Florence Pugh, explained that she “never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn’t hide behind my hair,” admitting that many online users did not think the same way, but she felt more empowered.

“A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back,” the actress admitted.

Joey portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Hulu’s ‘The Act’ in 2019, also cutting off her hair for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012 and ’Wish I Was Here’ in 2014.

“People like to insert themselves in other people’s business when it doesn’t actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I’m doing fine,” she confessed. “I think it really made me a stronger woman actually.”

The actress concluded by saying that she thinks “every girl should shave their head if they get the chance to. It’s really empowering. It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more.”