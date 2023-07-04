Do you know how much Shakira's mermaid tail in 'Copa Vacía' weighed?

Shakira and Manuel Turizo's “Copa Vacía” premiered on June 29th, and just like the last songs released by the Colombian, this song immediately became a success. Her followers immediately began to speculate and connect the dots between the lyrics and the singer's personal life. Shakira acknowledged the detective work of her fans and shared some interesting details about the video clip.





©@Shakira



The singer made an excellent dumbbell with Manuel Turizo

On the day of the new song’s release, 'Shaki' opened a broadcast channel on Instagram to get even closer to her fans. “Being a mermaid has not been easy, especially since the tail does not know how much it weights, it was nothing light. If anyone wants to try and guess how much it weighed in pounds or kilos," she said in an audio note in her so-called 'Shakichat'.





After listing the options, the singer opened a survey for her followers to try to guess how much her mermaid tail really weighed: 35 pounds (15.9kg), 30 pounds (13.6kg), 25 pounds (11.3kg) or 20 pounds (9 kilos). The singer’s followers enthusiastically participated in the quiz, and the option that had the most votes was 35-pounds.



©@Shakira



Shakira revealed that her mermaid tail was extremely heavy

However, this was not the correct answer. Shakira revealed the real weight after, “So it turns out that my tail weighed about 25 pounds and my stylist Nico (Nicolas Bru) and I selected the colors to shape the material," the singer said. “We had a tail made to measure by a specialist, someone who specializes in mermaid tails and I ended up painting it myself,” she added, revealing yet another talent to her already long list.



How did she get into the tank without using her legs?

Another of the challenges that 'Shaki' revealed to her loyal fans was the way she moved once her heavy mermaid tail was placed on. “So one of the things we didn't think about before shooting the video was how to get from point A to point B without being able to use my legs,” she said.

She opened another survey for fans, listing several possible options. “How do you think they got me in and out of the tank?” She asked, listing: with a swing, with a crane, with a trampoline or climbing. This time fans were right, guessing a swing. Shortly after she shared a video descending on a swing.

The figure of the mermaid in this video is very symbolic and represents this moment of my life very well because many know that I am on the way back to myself,” she previously explained in an audio broadcast on her channel- “This mermaid in the video comes to sacrifice many things for love and ends up in the dump surrounded by rats and finally returns to its habitat. Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental, of course!” She added.

