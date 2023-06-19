To Malia and Sasha Obama: “being your dad will always be the greatest gift of my life.”

This past weekend, people across the nation celebrated Father’s Day, and among them was the highly beloved former First Lady of the United States. Michelle Obama took to social media to share a dedication to her husband, praising him for his exceptional fatherhood. Naturally, Barack Obama himself also seized the occasion to extend his warm wishes to his followers on this special day and he expressed his gratitute for his daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22.

The former president shared a photo of him with his two daughters at The White House where all three are seen smiling in the oval office. In the post, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all those fortunate enough to take on the role of being a dad or father-figure. To Malia and Sasha, being your dad will always be the greatest gift of my life.”

In the photograph, he is wearing a suit and tie, while both his daughters, known for their casual and trendy styles, are seen wearing ankle boots and skirts. One follower even mentions that the image was from Day 789 of his presidency and asked, “y’all where Malia got that jacket 😭”

Michelle also sent wishes to all the fathers out there on social media, and added a message to her “guy” as well. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing dads out there — and to this guy in particular. @BarackObama, thank you for being such a loving, caring, and attentive dad to our two beautiful girls. We love you so much! 💕”

In addition, the former First Lady posted a beautiful tribute to her father in an Instagram reel with her voice narration. The video showed a collage of two photos of her with her dad and text of what she says in the video, where she recounts a personal story about him.

The post also contains the story in the caption which starts with a fantastic quote.

“No one can make you feel bad, if you feel good about yourself.”

The caption then continues “Those are the words my dad would say to me if I was ever feeling down on myself when I was younger. Every time I think about my dad, I remember his unconditional love, his constant words of wisdom, how he always made me feel seen, how he made me feel heard. Even though he is not around anymore, I carry the lessons he taught me everywhere I go. I know a day like #FathersDay can be tough for many — it was tough for me, too, when I first lost my dad. But once I realized that he was always with me and that I could honor him every day by living out his values, I started seeing the world, and my place in it, with so much more strength and resilience. It has made all the difference.”

The famous political power couple are very active on social media and are open about how proud they are of their daughters, who are now all grown up. Sasha recently graduated from the University of Southern California, and Malia has been working in the entertainment industry on Netflix shows such as ‘Swarm’ alongside Donald Glover.

©GettyImages



Sasha and Malia, daughters of Barack Obama, visited the Tirtha Empul temple in Bali as part of a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that included stops in Jakarta.

The two sisters are often seen together and appear to have a very close relationship.