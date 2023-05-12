Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s been out of the hospital for weeks and played pickle box yesterday

Jamie Foxx’s fans have been worried following news that he was hospitalized in Georgia on April 11. There have been rumors running wild, with Radar Online reporting that the family was preparing for “the worst.” On Friday, his daughter Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram story to share an update from the family, saying he has been out of the hospital for weeks.

Corinne deleted the story soon after posting it, but she shared a screenshot from RapTV that said: “Jamie Foxx’s loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst.” “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” the 29-year-old wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday,” she continued. Corrine went on to thank everyone for their prayers and support adding, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Her statement comes a week after it was reported that he was still hospitalized.

©Corinne Foxx





Corrine has been the family member sharing updates on Jamie’s health. On April 12, she took to social media, calling his hospitalization a “medical complication.” “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement began. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Before his hospitalization, the artist was working on his movie Back in Action, which got Cameron Diaz out of retirement. The actress returned to the set to film scenes with Foxx’s body double, per Page Six.

His game show, which he co-hosted with Corinne, Beat Shazam, has started filming its new season with another host replacing Fox, according to reports. Corinne is not returning either and is supporting her father.

Earlier this week, the Dollface star shared an ad with her father for Intel. The comments are filled with concerned fans begging for an update. “The entire world is praying for your father! he’s truly a gift on this earth. I pray he will have a speedy recovery!!” read one of the comments.