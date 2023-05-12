Michael J. Fox talks about his 35-year marriage with Tracy Pollan: ‘Best years’

Michael J. Fox has one of the most long-lasting relationships in Hollywood. The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with Tracy Pollan in 1988, going strong in his 35-year marriage after welcoming 33-year-old Sam, 28-year-old Schuyler, 28-year-old Aquinnah, and 21-year-old Esmé.

During a recent interview with ET, the star talked about his relationship throughout the years, and what he thinks is the secret to maintaining a successful marriage. He also described it as “the best 35 years of my life.”

“We give each other space to make mistakes. Always remember that. Don’t perceive slights,” he revealed to ET. “That’s what’s beautiful about marriage, it’s us two.” The couple recently welcomed an adorable new pup named Blue, with Tracy sharing a video with the new family member.

Michael talked about his relationship in his Apple TV+ documentary ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,’ explaining that “Tracy kind of steered me in the right direction. And we got married.”

“We didn’t have a lot of money,” he said in the documentary, revealing some difficult times before meeting Tracy on the set of ‘Family Ties.’ “I was dumpster diving because I knew the grocery store would throw baked goods out. We’d steal jam and peanut butter from the IHOP or Denny’s. It was a tough existence. But in a relatively short period of time, I was famous and I was the biggest movie star in the world… It was crazy. It made no sense.”