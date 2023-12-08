Jamie Foxx shows off his Christmas spirit with intense decorations

Jamie Foxx is feeling the Christmas spirit. The actor has decorated his mansion for Christmas, decking it lights and decorations that ensure the building can be seen from dozens of miles away.

Jamie Foxx's Christmas decorations

Photos show his mansion decorated with lights of all colors. The roofs, windows, multiple pillars and stairs are lined with yellow lights, while the bushes feature red, green and blue decorations.A giant tree is also decorated with lights, giving the impression of the home having a Christmas tree right outside.

His driveway is also decorated, lined up with lights. The home’s fountain is decorated with a snowman, while a Santa Claus is standing right in front. We haven’t seen a glimpse of the inside of the home but we bet it’s also cozy and Christmas-y. The property is located on Augura Hills, a luxe city in Santa Monica, California, known for its stunning hills and views.

Foxx's driveway

Jamie Foxx’s health over the past year

Foxx made headlines over the past year when he developed a mysterious illness that left him hospitalized and that has been kept from the public. Earlier in December, Foxx was awarded with the Critics Choice Associations Vanguard Award, and gave his first public statement since his illness. “I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things," he said. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk."

“I cherish every single minute now. It’s different, you know? It’s different. It’s beyond — I wouldn’t wish what went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when you almost … when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel.”

Foxx looked well and while he choked up during his speech, he also made plenty of jokes. He appears to be working on various projects now.