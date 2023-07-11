Jaime Foxx seen looking healthy and helping out a woman after his hospitalization

Jaime Foxx looks better than ever. The actor was seen in Chicago, looking strong, healthy, and helping out a woman who’d dropped her purse.

The video was shared on Instagram, where a woman explained that her mother had dropped her bag and Foxx had stepped out of his black SUV to fetch it for her. The video shows him wearing a black polo, sunglasses, and some jeans and sending a thumbs up to the women after they thank him for his help.

Over the past week, Foxx was photographed enjoying himself in a large boat that was sailing across the Chicago River. Foxx waved at fans and greeted them, marking the first time he’s been spotted since his hospitalization in April.

Jaime Foxx at the Creed III premiere

Foxx’s was hospitalized around April

Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition. His daughter Corinne revealed that Foxx had been receiving treatment for weeks and was healing and even took a break from “Beat Shazam,” a TV show she co-hosts alongside her dad. Following the media’s claims that Foxx’s health was growing worse, Corinne took to Instagram to dispel the rumors and set the record straight.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” read one of her stories. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

