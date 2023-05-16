Jamie Foxx’s family visits him at a top physical medicine and rehabilitation center

More information is coming out regarding Jamie Foxx’s health. Fans have been worried and somewhat confused since it was revealed he was hospitalized in Georgia on April 11. Over the weekend, his family was photographed in Chicago outside a facility where he is reportedly receiving medical treatment.





©GettyImages



Jamie Foxx and his daughters

On Monday, TMZ reported that Jamie is doing physical rehabilitation in Chicago at the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country. In photos published by the outlet, his daughters Corinne, Annalise, and his ex-girlfriend and Annalise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were all outside the facility.

Corinne had a guitar, pointing to a potential jam session with her dad. Kristin left carrying a bouquet of roses and balloons for Mother’s Day. The family was reportedly there Saturday and Sunday to spend time with the family patriarch.

A source told the outlet he arrived at the facility in late April after his initial treatment at an Atlanta Hospital. They noted that he’s “recovering well.”



There have been very few details about what actually caused the health scare. His daughter Corinne credited his hospitalization to a “medical complication” in the initial announcement. The outlet noted that the facility specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

Corinne has been the source of information shared by the family. On Friday, she took to social media to write that he’s been out of the hospital “for weeks,” adding that he was even playing pickleball the day before. She also teased an upcoming project.

The project was revealed Monday, and it is another game show. Foxx and Corinne, who co-hosted Beat Shazam before his health scare, will host We Are Family, a game show in which hidden celebrities perform songs with their non-famous children in front of an audience full of contestants who can win money for correctly identifying the celebs. Corinne shared the news on Instagram, revealing the show is coming 2024.