How much money does Nick Cannon make annually?

Nick Cannon loves making babies, and he has the money to do it. The father of twelve, eleven of which are still living, has had people curious how he can support that many children, especially with six different baby mamas.



Cannon has opened up about how much his child support with Vanity Fair, rebutting a report by The Sun that he paid $3 million in child support. In a story published May 7th, he told LA Times, “That’s not a lot of money.”

So how much does he make to support all his kids? According to Cannon, he makes $100 million a year. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” he told the outlet.

“Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three,” the 42-year-old added.



The host also opened up about the public’s image of his procreation. “I’ve been villainized,” Cannon said “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

The talk show host, actor, and singer, has had an incredible career since being cast as a teenager on All That in 1994. His resume is amazing, with The Nick Cannon Show, Wild ‘n Out, which he created in 2005, America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, The Masked Singer, and more.

LA Times notes he’s paid more than $20 million to host The Masked Singer.

He was also a famous face in movies. He starred in Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce. The singer has released music since his self-titled album in 2003.

He’s also a businessman, owning sports bars in San Diego and Miami. Different websites note Cannon’s netwroth from $20 million to $50 million.

