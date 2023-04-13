Supermodel Janice Dickinson reveals she once stole Trump’s limo to go on date with JFK Jr.

Janice Dickinson has plenty of stories to share. In an interview, the supermodel revealed that she once stole Donald Trump’s limo to make it to a date with John F. Kennedy Jr.

©GettyImages



Dickinson at a benefit

While speaking to Queerty, Dickinson revealed that she had a date with JFK Jr while there was a noreaster raging on in New York, prompting her theft. “It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor’easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available.”

“And so I just said, ‘Come on, just get in this limo,’” said Dickinson, who was accompanied by a friend. “I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street,” she said.

“There was no one no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey.” Later, she learned that the limo she had stolen belonged to Donald Trump. “It was in every newspaper in the United States.”

©GettyImages



John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1993

Still, she doesn’t regret it, revealing that Kennedy was “divine.” “Yes, I did kiss him.” It’s unknown if Trump pursued the issue and if Dickinson had to face any legal repercussions.

Over the past week, another famous model has shared her experiences while out on a date with John F. Kennedy Jr. In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show,Brooke Shields talked about the first time she met JFK Jr. and how she was struck by how handsome and charming he was.

Still, she said that he was “less than chivalrous” once she decided not to have sex with him, claiming he ignored her and didn’t make eye contact with her the next time they saw each other.