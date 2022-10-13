Is Elon Musk having more kids? The father of 10 shares family plans

Elon Musk is sharing his thoughts about expanding his family in the future. The 51-year-old billionaire talked about his plans during a recent interview with the Financial Times, as he is now a father of 10 kids.

The Tesla CEO, who recently unveiled his latest life-changing invention, explained that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.” And while he clarified his decision, he also called himself an “autumn chicken,” so he could be wanting more children in the future.

Elon’s fatherhood journey began in 2002 after welcoming his son Nevada, however he sadly died at 10 weeks old. He went on to welcome twins Griffin and Vivian with his wife Justine, at the time. But Vivian recently revealed she wants nothing to do with her “biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The businessman is also father to 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian. Elon welcomed son X AE A-XII in May 2020 and daughter Exa in December 2021, with his former girlfriend Grimes.

And most recently, it was revealed that the billionaire is father to two new twins with Tesla executive Shivon Zilis, welcoming his new children in November 2021.

Elon previously shared his thoughts about having a big family, explaining that he wants to have as many children as he is “able to spend time with and be a good father.”

“Bravo to big families,” he said, revealing that he is doing his best to help with the underpopulation crisis. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”