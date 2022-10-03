Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s first humanoid robot available for everyday tasks

Elon Musk is unveiling a new Tesla invention. Named Optimus, this new humanoid robot has been introduced as a creation that could be part of our everyday lives in the future, and potentially available to purchase in 2027.

“Our goal is to make a usable human robot as quickly as possible,” Musk revealed, explaining that his invention will be available for $20,000 but could fall below the starting price. “The number of situations where Optimus is useful will grow exponentially,” Musk said. “Really, really fast.”

The billionaire says that he wants Tesla to contribute to artificial intelligence, and Optimus was created to perform multiple tasks at home and at work. Musk says that the robot will be able to walk and is still working on improving the prototype, as robots still “don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus,” he said, referring to the evolution of the battery-powered robot. Optimus will also be able to lift heavy objects and have conversational capabilities.

“It will, I think, turn the whole notion of what’s an economy on its head, at the point at which you have no shortage of labor,” he explained. “It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it.”