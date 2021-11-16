The 2021 Latin Music Awards will take place this Thursday, November 18. It will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and to celebrate the occasion let’s revisit some of the most memorable performances in the history of the show. This is a nostalgic blast from the past, and there are a lot of great performances with icons from the Latin music world such Celia Cruz, Carlos Santana, Tito Puente, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, among others.