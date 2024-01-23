Nominados Premios Oscar 2024: la lista completa de candidatos

La Academia de las Ciencias y las Artes Cinematográficas de Hollywood acaba de dar a conocer todos las nominaciones a la 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar. La actriz alemana Zazie Beetz y el actor estadounidense Jack Quaid han sido los encargados de dar a conocer a los candidatos en las 23 categorías en una conexión en directo desde el teatro Samuel Goldwyn, Beverly Hills. Las películas Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan (13 nominaciones), Pobres criaturas, de Yorgos Lanthimos (11), Los asesinos de la luna, de Martin Scorsese (10), o Barbie, de Greta Gerwig (8), lideran las nominaciones. Como bazas españolas, la película de Juan Antonio Bayona La sociedad de la nieve se ha colado entre las candidaturas a mejor película internacional y mejor maquillaje y peluquería y el filme de animación Robot Dreams, de Pablo Berger, están entre los nominados a estos premios que se celebrarán el próximo 10 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Descubre al resto de nominados.
-El lado personal más desconocido de Robert Oppenheimer: la historia real tras la película
La lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomía de una caída)
- Barbie
- The Holdovers (Los que se quedan)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna)
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives (Vidas pasadas)
- Poor Things (Pobres criaturas)
- The Zone of Interest (La zona de interés)
Mejor director
- Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper en Maestro
- Colman Domingo en Rustin
- Paul Giamatti en The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy en Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening en Nyad
- Lily Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hülleren en Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan en Maestro
- Emma Stone en Poor Things
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown en American Fiction
- Robert De Niro en Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. en Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling en Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo en Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt en Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks en The Color Purple ((El color púrpura)
- America Ferrera en Barbie
- Jodie Foster en Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph en The Holdovers
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers David Hemingson
- Maestro Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- May December Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives Celine Song
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction Cord Jefferson
- Barbie Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West
- Napoleon Janty Yates y Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer de Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things Holly Waddington
Mejor banda sonora
- American Fiction Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix
Mejor cortometraje
- The After Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham
- Invincible Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson y Steven Rales
Mejor corto de animación
- Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess
- Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins y Brad Booker
Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory Nominados por determinnar
- Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath
Mejor corto documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman y Christine Turner
- Island in Between S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang y Sam Davis
Mejor película internacional
- Io Capitano Italia
- Perfect Days Japón
- Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve) España
- The Teachers' Lounge Alemania
- The Zone of Interest Reino Unido
Mejor sonido
- The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O'Connell
- The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn
Diseño de producción
- Barbie Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon Jack Fisk Adam Willis
- Napoleon Arthur Max Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things James Price y Shona Heath; Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers, Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Mejores efectos especiales
- The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould
- Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould
Maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer Luisa Abel
- Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside de Flamin' Hot de Diane Warren
- I'm Just Ken de Barbie Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon Scott George
- What Was I Made For? de Barbie Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things Robbie Ryan