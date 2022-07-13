Zendaya va a por otro récord en los Emmy: esta es la lista completa de nominados

Los premios más prestigiosos de la televisión han anunciado esta semana sus nominaciones antes de la gala que se celebrará el próximo mes de septiembre. La ficción que se ha llevado más atención ha sido, sin duda, Succession, el drama de HBO Max protagonizado por Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox y Kieran Culkin, entre otros, que cuenta la historia de una familia estadounidense al frente de un conglomerado internacional de medios. Sus problemas familiares, lucha por el poder y problemas empresariales han conquistado al público y a la audiencia, pero no han sido los únicos. Muy cerca siguen la comedia Ted Lasso, de Apple TV+, y la miniserie The White Lotus, también de HBO Max. Zendaya ha vuelto a ser nominada por su papel en Euphoria, tras convertirse en la actriz más joven en la categoría de drama en conseguirlo hace dos años, y los protagonistas de El juego del calamar han entrado de lleno en la lista, haciendo historia.

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul (Movistar+)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Separación) (Apple TV+)

El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Movistar+)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sara Snook (Succession)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Cudrup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)

Mejor guion de serie dramática

Thomas Schnauz por "Plan and Execution" (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy por "A hard Way to Go" (Ozark)

Dan Erickson por "The We We Are" (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk por "One Lucky Day" (El juego del calamar)

Jesse Armstrong por "All the Bells Say" (Succession)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "F Sharp" (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "Piloto" (Yellowjackets)

Mejor director de serie dramática

Jason Bateman por "A Hard Way To Go" (Ozark)

Ben Stiller por "The We We Are" (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk por "Red Light, Green Light" (El juego del calamar)

Mark Mylod por "Al the Bells Say" (Succession)

Cathy Yan por "The Disruptions" (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria por "Too Much Birthday" (Succession)

Mejor serie de comedia

Colegio Abbott (Disney+)

Barry (HBO Max)

Larry David (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

La maravillosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor guion de comedia

Quinta Brunson por "Piloto" (Colegio Abbott)

Duffy Boudreau por "710N" (Barry)

Alec Berg y Bill Hader por "starting now" (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por "The One, The Only" (Hacks)

Steve Martin y John Hoffman por "True Crime" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Sarah Naftalis por "The Casino" (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)

Stefani Robinson por "The Wellness Center" (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)

Mejor dirección de comedia

Hiro Murai por "New Jazz" (Atlanta)

Bill Hader por "710N" (Barry)

Lucia Aniello por "There will be blood" (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli por "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (The Ms. Pat Show)

Cherien Dabis por "The boy from 6B" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jamie Babbit por "True Crime" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

MJ Delaney por "No Weddings and a Funeral" (Ted Lasso)

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick (Disney+)

The Dropout (Disney+)

¿Quién es Anna? (Netflix)

Pam y Tommy (Disney+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Mejor TV Movie

Chip y Chop: Guardianes rescatadores

Ray Donovan

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Superviviente

La navidad extraordinaria de Zoey

Mejor actriz de miniserie o TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (¿Quién es Anna?)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (El caso Lewinsky)

Margaret Qualley (La asistenta)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor de miniserie o TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Por mandato del cielo)

Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Estación once)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie o TV movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor secundario de miniserie o TV movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor guion de miniserie o TV movie

Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether por "I'm in a Hurry" (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess por "Snaps" (La asistenta)

Patrick Somerville por "Unbroken Circle" (Estación once)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor dirección de miniserie o TV movie

Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" (Dopesick)

Michael Showalter por "Green Juice" (The Dropout)

Francesca Gregorini por "Iron Sisters" (The Dropout)

John Wells por "Sky Blue" (La asistenta)

Hiro Murai por "Wheel of Fire" (Estación once)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor guion para una serie de variedades

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Mejor guion para un programa de no ficción

Los diarios de Andy Warhol

How To With John Wilson

Lucy y Desi

El problema con Jon Stewart

El estafador de Tinder

Mejor guion para un especial de variedades

Ali Wong: Don Wong

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special