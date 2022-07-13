Zendaya va a por otro récord en los Emmy: esta es la lista completa de nominados

Los premios más prestigiosos de la televisión han anunciado esta semana sus nominaciones antes de la gala que se celebrará el próximo mes de septiembre. La ficción que se ha llevado más atención ha sido, sin duda, Succession, el drama de HBO Max protagonizado por Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox y Kieran Culkin, entre otros, que cuenta la historia de una familia estadounidense al frente de un conglomerado internacional de medios. Sus problemas familiares, lucha por el poder y problemas empresariales han conquistado al público y a la audiencia, pero no han sido los únicos. Muy cerca siguen la comedia Ted Lasso, de Apple TV+, y la miniserie The White Lotus, también de HBO Max. Zendaya ha vuelto a ser nominada por su papel en Euphoria, tras convertirse en la actriz más joven en la categoría de drama en conseguirlo hace dos años, y los protagonistas de El juego del calamar han entrado de lleno en la lista, haciendo historia.
- El emocionante discurso de Zendaya sobre la diversidad en la gala de los Emmy
Mejor serie dramática
Better Call Saul (Movistar+)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Separación) (Apple TV+)
El juego del calamar (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO Max)
Yellowjackets (Movistar+)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor de serie dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sara Snook (Succession)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Cudrup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)
Mejor guion de serie dramática
Thomas Schnauz por "Plan and Execution" (Better Call Saul)
Chris Mundy por "A hard Way to Go" (Ozark)
Dan Erickson por "The We We Are" (Severance)
Hwang Dong-hyuk por "One Lucky Day" (El juego del calamar)
Jesse Armstrong por "All the Bells Say" (Succession)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "F Sharp" (Yellowjackets)
Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por "Piloto" (Yellowjackets)
Mejor director de serie dramática
Jason Bateman por "A Hard Way To Go" (Ozark)
Ben Stiller por "The We We Are" (Severance)
Hwang Dong-hyuk por "Red Light, Green Light" (El juego del calamar)
Mark Mylod por "Al the Bells Say" (Succession)
Cathy Yan por "The Disruptions" (Succession)
Lorene Scafaria por "Too Much Birthday" (Succession)
Mejor serie de comedia
Colegio Abbott (Disney+)
Barry (HBO Max)
Larry David (HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO Max)
La maravillosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Disney+)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor actor de comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
Alex Borstein (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor guion de comedia
Quinta Brunson por "Piloto" (Colegio Abbott)
Duffy Boudreau por "710N" (Barry)
Alec Berg y Bill Hader por "starting now" (Barry)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por "The One, The Only" (Hacks)
Steve Martin y John Hoffman por "True Crime" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
Sarah Naftalis por "The Casino" (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)
Stefani Robinson por "The Wellness Center" (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)
Mejor dirección de comedia
Hiro Murai por "New Jazz" (Atlanta)
Bill Hader por "710N" (Barry)
Lucia Aniello por "There will be blood" (Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli por "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (The Ms. Pat Show)
Cherien Dabis por "The boy from 6B" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
Jamie Babbit por "True Crime" (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
MJ Delaney por "No Weddings and a Funeral" (Ted Lasso)
Mejor miniserie
Dopesick (Disney+)
The Dropout (Disney+)
¿Quién es Anna? (Netflix)
Pam y Tommy (Disney+)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mejor TV Movie
Chip y Chop: Guardianes rescatadores
Ray Donovan
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
Superviviente
La navidad extraordinaria de Zoey
Mejor actriz de miniserie o TV Movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (¿Quién es Anna?)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (El caso Lewinsky)
Margaret Qualley (La asistenta)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Mejor actor de miniserie o TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Por mandato del cielo)
Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Estación once)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie o TV movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Mejor actor secundario de miniserie o TV movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Mejor guion de miniserie o TV movie
Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" (Dopesick)
Elizabeth Meriwether por "I'm in a Hurry" (The Dropout)
Sarah Burgess por "Snaps" (La asistenta)
Patrick Somerville por "Unbroken Circle" (Estación once)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Mejor dirección de miniserie o TV movie
Danny Strong por "The People vs Purdue Pharma" (Dopesick)
Michael Showalter por "Green Juice" (The Dropout)
Francesca Gregorini por "Iron Sisters" (The Dropout)
John Wells por "Sky Blue" (La asistenta)
Hiro Murai por "Wheel of Fire" (Estación once)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Mejor guion para una serie de variedades
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Mejor guion para un programa de no ficción
Los diarios de Andy Warhol
How To With John Wilson
Lucy y Desi
El problema con Jon Stewart
El estafador de Tinder
Mejor guion para un especial de variedades
Ali Wong: Don Wong
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special