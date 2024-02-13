Pippa Middleton hits the beach with her family

The Princess of Wales’ sister is soaking up the sun in St. Barths! The MailOnline published photos of Pippa Middleton at the beach with her family on Tuesday. The mom of three was pictured wearing a white bikini as she enjoyed time with her children. She and her husband James Matthews share three kids, son Arthur and daughters Grace and Rose.

According to the MailOnline, Pippa was spotted running in the sand after her daughters and diving in the sea with her son. James was also photographed holding hands with one of their kids in the water. He appeared to be sporting Orlebar Brown x Andrea Ferolla Eden Rock - St Barths swim shorts from the Eden Rock Boutique. James’ family owns the Eden Rock St Barths, a luxury hotel on the island.

©Getty Images



Pippa and James share three kids: Arthur, Grace and Rose

While Pippa is in the Caribbean, her older sister, the Princess of Wales, is reportedly in Norfolk for a half-term holiday with her husband Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Catherine left Windsor last week for the first time since returning home from the hospital to go to the Sandringham estate.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told Richard. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

The Princess is said to be “on the mend” after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery last month. Nearly two weeks after being admitted to the hospital, it was anounced that Her Royal Highness had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery. The palace has said that the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

