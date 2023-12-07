Pippa Middleton looks festive in green and red ahead of sister’s Christmas carol service

Pippa Middleton hit the town in a festive ensemble on Wednesday evening. The Princess of Wales’ younger sister exuded holiday vibes at the British Heart Foundation’s annual Heart Hero Awards in London.

Pippa, who is an ambassador for the foundation, stepped out wearing a green guipure lace dress featuring puff sleeves and a twist detail neckline﻿. The festive number from Self-Portrait originally retailed for $510, but is now on sale for $175.

Pippa Middleton looked holiday-ready dressed in green and red on Dec. 6

Keeping with the Christmas theme, Pippa accessorized her chic midi dress with red pumps and a red clutch. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt posed for photos on the red carpet at the event, which celebrates the “incredible fundraisers, young advocates, lifesavers, healthcare professionals and outstanding supporters who go above and beyond for British Heart Foundation.”

Pippa’s festive red carpet appearance came ahead of her sister’s annual Christmas carol service. The Princess of Wales will host her third carol service on Friday, Dec. 8, at Westminster Abbey. Pippa attended the first two services in 2021 and 2022.

Pippa attended her sister’s Christmas carol service in 2022. This year’s holiday event is taking place on Dec. 8, 2023

Linked to the Princess’ Shaping Us campaign, the 2023 Together at Christmas service “will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.” This year’s holiday event will feature performances by Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, as well as a reading delivered by the Prince of Wales. The service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve.

