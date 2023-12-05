The Princess of Wales repeats shimmering look from royal wedding

So nice, Her Royal Highness has worn it twice...this year! The Princess of Wales made a glittering appearance at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. She and the Prince of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual Diplomatic Reception.

©GettyImages



The King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Diplomatic Reception on Dec. 5

Catherine sparkled wearing a pink Jenny Packham sequin gown paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings. It was a stunning repeat for the Princess, who wore the same outfit and jewels in June to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet.

Like she did in Jordan, Catherine styled her hair down for the Diplomatic Reception on Dec. 5. The Diplomatic Reception sees the King, Queen and other royal family members welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps﻿ at Buckingham Palace.

©Royal Hashemite Court



The Princess of Wales wore the same gown and tiara to Crown Prince Hussein’s royal wedding banquet in June 2023

Their Majesties and the Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a group photo in Buckingham Palace’s 1844 Room ahead of the reception. Queen Camilla also dazzled on Dec. 5 wearing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, as well as the Queen Mother’s diamond brooch and Queen Elizabeth’s diamond bracelet.

©Getty Images



Catherine stunned in a pink Jenny Packham gown and the Lover’s Knot Tiara at the 2023 Diplomatic Reception

Both Prince William and Catherine were out earlier in the day. In the afternoon, the Princess of Wales, who is patron of Evelina Children’s Hospital, opened the hospital’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit. Meanwhile, Prince William reunited on Tuesday morning with Big Issue vendor Dave Martin to sell copies of the latest Big Issue magazine. During their meeting, Dave and the future King, who sold magazines together in 2022, exchanged Christmas cards. Dave said, “It was very nice to see Prince William again.”