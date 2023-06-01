Did the Princess of Wales’ family attend the Jordanian royal wedding reception?

It appears members of the Princess of Wales’ family attended the Jordanian royal wedding reception on Thursday. Eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, as well as Carole Middleton, in the crowd as Queen Rania made her way onto the stage during the reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

©Royal Hashemite Court





“Umm, is that Carole Middleton in the blue? (I circled her.) From what I could see briefly, it certainly looked like her! If she and Michael did merit an invitation, it was very kind and clearly the relationship between even the extended families is very close!” one account, Royal News Network, tweeted.

©Royal Hashemite Court





Another account replied to the tweet, “Omg good catch!! That lady does look like Carole and the two people near her look like Pippa and her husband James 😱😱😍😍😍😍.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at Crown Prince Hussein and the newly minted Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding ceremony earlier in the day﻿. Around 140 guests, including invited royals and heads of state, attended the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, while over 1,700 guests were expected at the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

©Royal Hashemite Court





Both the Princess of Wales and her sister lived in Jordan when they were young. In 1984, when Catherine was two, she moved with her family ﻿to Amman, Jordan, where her father, Michael Middleton, worked for two and a half years.

©Provided by Clarence House in 2011



Catherine and Pippa pictured with their father in Jordan

During a visit to Jordan in 2018, Prince William said that his wife’s “family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.”

He added, “Catherine’s experience is not unique – the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home.”