The Prince and Princess of Wales attend niece’s christening

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ youngest child, Rose, was reportedly christened this week. According to The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ seven-month-old niece was christened at a local village church in Berkshire. Richard was told: “Prince William and Catherine both attended the service.”

Rose is Pippa and James’ third child. They are also parents to son Arthur, four, and daughter Grace, who turns two this month. The family grew in 2022 with the birth of Rose.

©Neil Mockford/GC Images



James and Pippa have reportedly christened their daughter Rose

Pippa’s baby bump was on display at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in June of 2022. A source told Page Six at the time that Pippa and James were “so happy,” and that Catherine’s sister is a “natural mama.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently have three nieces and two nephews: Pippa’s son and daughters, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt was spotted enjoying a getaway with her family in the Caribbean last month. The Sun reported on Feb. 13 that Pippa was seen splashing in the water with her son Arthur and daughter Grace. She also reportedly “built sandcastles and played in the waves.”