Crown Prince and Crown Princess reunite with Prince William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to Windsor Castle on Thursday. ﻿The two royal couples posed for a photo together and met with representatives from leading Norwegian businesses working on green energy solutions.

Catherine was dressed in an emerald green pantsuit and blouse for the meeting, while Mette-Marit wore a red dress and the two future Kings both sported navy suits.

©Getty Images





“Pleasure to welcome The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway to Windsor this morning, discussing green energy, the environment and much more 🇳🇴,” the Waleses’ Instagram account captioned a photo of the four royals.

Prior to reuniting with William and Catherine, the Crown Prince Couple told reporters, according to Royal Central, “It will be very nice to meet them, we look forward to that. We had a very pleasant visit from them in Norway, so it will be nice to meet again.”

©Getty Images





The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess during their visit to Norway back in 2018. Haakon and Mette-Marit are currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Per the Norwegian Royal House, the main purpose of the couple’s visit is to “promote increased business sector cooperation with a focus on green industrial transition and innovation, and to expand cooperation on energy.” Their visit also celebrates “the long history of strong ties and excellent relations between Norway and the United Kingdom.”