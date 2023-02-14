Pippa Middleton and family enjoy holiday in the Caribbean

Fun in the sun! Pippa Middleton was recently spotted in St. Barths with her husband James Matthews and their kids. The MailOnline published photos of the Princess of Wales’ younger sister at the beach sporting a red bikini and sunglasses.

The Sun reported on Feb. 13 that Pippa was seen splashing in the water with her son Arthur and daughter Grace. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt reportedly also “built sandcastles and played in the waves.”

©Ricky Vigil/GC Images



Pippa and James (pictured in 2022) traveled to the Caribbean for a family vacation

Pippa and her husband James, who wed in 2017, have three children. The couple welcomed their first child, Arthur, in 2018 followed by their daughter Grace in 2021 and their third child, daughter Rose, in 2022.

James’ family owns the luxurious Eden Rock hotel in St Barths. Back in December of 2019, Pippa and James were joined in St. Barths by Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, whom he married in 2021.