Queen Maxima’s family reunites ahead of Christmas

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands is home for the holidays! Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters—Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane—gathered outside of Huis ten Bosch Palace﻿ on Friday, Dec. 22, for a festive photo call.

Sisters Amalia and Ariane were dressed in holiday colors for the photo session, which also featured an appearance by the family’s dog Mambo.

The King, Queen and Dutch Princesses posed for the pictures in front of the palace’s Christmas tree. Earlier this month, the Dutch Royal House shared a video of the over 25-foot tree arriving to the palace and being decorated. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have lived at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague since January of 2019.

The royal family of five reunited ahead of the holidays. Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s youngest daughter, Ariane, left the Netherlands back in August to begin her studies at UWC Adriatic in Italy. According to the school’s academic calendar, winter break began on Dec. 15.

Maxima’s second daughter, Princess Alexia, who graduated from UWC Atlantic in Wales this past May, is taking a gap year. Meanwhile, big sister Princess Catharina-Amalia left the nest last year to study at the University of Amsterdam, but in October of 2022 it was reported that she had moved back home due to threats made against her.

In addition to taking photos with his family on Friday, the King also recorded his Christmas speech in the palace’s White Dining Room. The speech will be broadcast on Christmas Day.