Why a royal was missing from family’s 2023 Christmas photo

The Norwegian royal family’s Christmas photo is noticeably missing one member this year. Crown Princess Mette-Marit did not pose for the photo with her husband, kids and in-laws because she has Covid.

The picture featuring King Harald V of Norway, Queen Sonja, their son Crown Prince Haakon and his two kids—daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus—was taken at Kongsseteren, which is known as the Royal Lodge, in the outskirts of Oslo.

Per the Norwegian Royal House, the lodge is mainly used during the winter and the royal family celebrates Christmas there.

Their Majesties sat for the photo in front of a fireplace with their son and grandkids around them. Both Haakon, who is first in line to the throne, and his father looked festive in red ties for the holiday snapshot. Meanwhile, Princess Ingrid Alexandra complemented her grandmother’s cream dress with a blazer in the same shade.

Alongside the image on Instagram, the Royal House wrote: “Merry Christmas to everyone from the Royal Family ✨ 🎄.”

In keeping with tradition, the King and Queen will be spending Christmas at the Royal Lodge, while the Crown Prince Couple and their family will celebrate the holiday in Uvdal. Mette-Marit also has an older son, Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship, who does not have a public role.