Princess Madeleine’s daughter Adrienne, 5, dresses up as beloved princess for Halloween

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s youngest child channeled a Disney princess on Halloween this year. Five-year-old Princess Adrienne dressed up on Tuesday as Princess Anna of Arendelle from the Disney animated film Frozen.

Madeleine﻿ took to her Instagram on Oct. 31 to share a snapshot of her family’s costumes. The Princess’ firstborn Princess Leonore, nine, appeared to be dressed up as Barbie, while her son Prince Nicolas, eight, went the scary route wearing a Ghostface (from Scream) costume.

The royal mom of three and her husband Christopher O’Neill also got into the Halloween spirit sporting Western wear complete with cowboy hats. Alongside the family snapshot, the Swedish Princess wrote, “Happy Halloween 2023 🎃.”

“I love that even real life little princesses dress up as Disney Princesses 👸,” one Instagram user commented on the Princess’ post. Another wrote, “Scandinavian Princess Princess [Adrienne] is dressed as Princess Anna a Scandinavian Princess 😂.”

The royal family of five has been living in Florida since 2018. They were due to relocate to Sweden this past August, but it was revealed in June that their move had been postponed until next year. The Swedish Royal Court’s information manager, Margareta Thorgren, told Expressen, “The reason is neither a migration issue, the house sale, nor anything like that. It is simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails, it has been a little too short.”