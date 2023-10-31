Spain is prepared for the ‘Leonormania’’: Where to watch Princess Leonor’s oath to the constitution

Princess Leonor of Spain is ready to take the oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution before the Cortes Generals in a grand ceremony. The ‘ Leonormania’ is all over the country as the Princess of Asturias reaches adulthood. She has become the most popular member of the royal family.

In this historical day, Princess Leonor will be accompanied by her family, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as her sister, Infanta Sofía.





Congress Finalizes Preparations For The Princess Of Asturias To Take The Oath Of Allegiance To The Constitution

The heir to the throne of Spain will promise to “faithfully perform her functions, keep and ensure that the Constitution and the laws are kept, and respect the rights of citizens and the Autonomous Communities.”

On the occasion, the chamber has been transformed to accommodate the hundreds of guests who are expected to attend. The 350 seats in the plenary hall have been removed and, in their place, 600 chairs have been placed for attendees. In turn, the Congress of Deputies will be decorated with carpets, tapestries and neoclassical style armchairs to receive the Princess of Asturias.

©GettyImages



After swearing the constitution before the Cortes Generales, Princess Leonor will receive the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III) at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The Collar of the Spanish Order of Charles III is the highest honorary distinction among the Spanish civil Orders, awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation. Following the award ceremony, a special lunch will be hosted for a representation of high-ranking state officials.

Princess Leonor would be the first queen in this millennium. Her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II reigned from 1833 to 1868. The ceremony of one of the most important institutional events in Spain will take place on three stages and in four events, in which there will be parades, speeches, decorations, lunch and dinner.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. (Madrid time) at which time the Royal Family will arrive at the Congress of Deputies, escorted by the Royal Guard Squadron.

In addition to the solemn ceremony, there will be a subsequent event at 1:30 p.m. at the Royal Palace in which Leonor will receive the Great Collar of the Order of Charles III. Half an hour later, there will be an official lunch in honor of the princess.



WHERE TO WATCH THE SWEARING OF THE CONSTITUTION OF PRINCESS LEONOR ON TELEVISION

RTVE will broadcast special programming on La 1 and on its streaming platform RTVE Play from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., although the official event will begin at 11:00 a.m. In addition, you can also follow Princess Leonor’s swearing in of the Constitution minute by minute on the Elmundo.es website.

The event can be followed live on the special programming of TVE International, Canal 24 Horas, RNE and on RTVE.es.