Infanta Sofia reunites with her family in Spain

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s family was together again last week! The King and Queen’s youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, joined them and Princess Leonor at the 2023 Princess of Asturias concert and awards ceremony in Oviedo, Spain. The ceremony, as well as an audience with this year’s laureates, including Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, was held on Friday, Oct. 20.

The royals met with 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards laureate Meryl Streep on Oct. 20

The King, Queen, Princess and Infanta also visited the Parishes of Arroes, Pion and Candanal, which were presented with the 2023 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia attended the 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony on Oct. 20

It had been two months since sisters Sofia and Leonor had been seen together. Letizia, Felipe and Sofia dropped the Princess of Asturias off at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza on Aug. 17 to begin her military training. Meanwhile,﻿ the King and Queen’s youngest daughter moved to the UK in late August to begin her studies at UWC Atlantic, which Leonor graduated from back in May.

Infanta Sofia (pictured on Oct. 21) reunited with her family in Spain ahead of her school’s October break

His Majesty spoke about his two daughters during his remarks at the 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony. The King said, translated to English, “The Queen and I - as Kings and as parents - are deeply proud of [Leonor’s] sense of duty, her dedication and the enthusiasm with which she faces her future. And that’s how her sister, Infanta Sofía, also makes us feel, who also advances in her training, acquiring knowledge, values and experience to serve and help others.”

The royal family’s reunion came ahead of Sofia’s October break. According to UWC Atlantic’s academic calendar, the October break starts Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 5. Leonor will celebrate her 18th birthday (Oct. 31) during her sister’s school break.