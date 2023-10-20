Watch Princess Leonor’s speech at Princess of Asturias Awards

Princess Leonor of Asturias is showing the world that she’s ready to follow in her father’s footsteps. The heir to the Spanish throne gave a four minute speech at the Princess of Asturias awards, which recognize individual and collective efforts in the arts, sports, and culture in order to develop and promote public health.

Leonor wore a blue dress and styled her hair long and wavy. She wore some stuning earrings and looked comfortable while addressing some of this year’s laureates. “I want to give thanks to all of the recipients for making the awards that have my name inspire us and pushing us to work for a hopeful future, one where we work hard and put importance on responsibility,” she said in Spanish. The video shows her grandparents and parents looking at her with pride, as she addresses the room full of large personalities with confidence.

Viewers of the video were quick to praise Leonor’s public speaking skills. “Wow, she looks so beautiful and is such a good speaker. It’s great to watch,” wrote someone. “The excitement of her grandmother is priceless,” wrote a second viewer. “Proud of our future queen,” wrote a third person.

Princess Leonor and her family

Princess Leonor’s meeting with Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep was this year’s laureate for the Princess of Asturias award for the Arts. She met the King and Queen, and was also introduced to the princesses, all of whom who looked thrilled to meet her. One photo shows Princess Leonor and Streep standing side by side, with Streep smiling at the camera and Leonor looking at her happily.

Other recipients this year include Haruki Murakami, Nuccio Ordine, Eliud Kipchoge for sports, and Hélène Carrère d’Encausse.