The Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain, again took center stage as it hosted the prestigious 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony. This year’s event was graced by an impressive lineup of laureates, including Meryl Streep, recognized with the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, alongside other accomplished individuals and organizations who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.

Meryl Streep, one of the most celebrated actresses of our time, was honored with the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts. With a career spanning decades, Streep’s exceptional talent has earned her numerous accolades, and this award further solidifies her place as an icon in the world of film and theater.