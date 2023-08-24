Prince Harry returning to London ahead of anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry will be in London on the eve of the first anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Duke of Sussex is set to attend the 2023 WellChild Awards ceremony, as well as a reception beforehand, where he will spend time with the winners and their families.

“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families,” Harry said in a statement (via PEOPLE).

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work,” he continued.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on Sept. 7. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle will not be accompanying her husband to London. The Duke, who is patron of WellChild, was due to attend last year’s ceremony with the Duchess of Sussex, but the couple canceled their appearance after news broke that doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health. Harry ended up traveling to Balmoral, while Meghan stayed behind. Queen Elizabeth passed away that day in Scotland.

Sept. 8 will mark one year since Harry’s paternal grandmother died. A palace source previously revealed to Bazaar.com that King Charles and Queen Camilla plan to spend the day “quietly and privately.” The insider also said that there are “no plans for any public event—or indeed for any private family gathering—to mark the anniversary.”

Prince Harry’s sixth Invictus Games will kick off in Düsseldorf the day after the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Meghan will reportedly join her husband in Germany for the Invictus Games.