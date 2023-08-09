Sarah Ferguson celebrates Princess Beatrice’s birthday with adorable throwback

Princess Beatrice celebrated another trip around the sun on Tuesday. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter turned 35 on Aug. 8. The Duchess of York marked her firstborn’s special day with a tribute on Instagram featuring an adorable throwback of Beatrice.

“Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl. <3,” Sarah captioned the post, which included a photo of her and Beatrice at a Veuve Clicquot Polo match in 2004. The proud mom also shared a snapshot of Beatrice wearing sunglasses in the backseat of a convertible.

“Aww your little mini me 😍,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Second photo - tiny twin! 😍.”

Beatrice also received a special birthday shoutout from her younger sister Princess Eugenie. Alongside photos of her and Beatrice dressed warmly as they smiled and laughed, Eugenie, 33, penned, “Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much xx.”

Beatrice enjoyed a getaway to France with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ahead of her birthday. The pair were spotted sharing a sweet moment in Saint-Tropez late last month.

Beatrice isn’t the only member of the British royal family who has celebrated a birthday in the last week. King Charles III’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle turned 42 on Friday, Aug. 4.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly kicked off her birthday week watching the Barbie movie with friends in Santa Barbara. She was also pictured leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito with Prince Harry days before her birthday. According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry planned on spending her actual birthday at home with their children: Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.