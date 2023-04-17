Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia to attend reception at Buckingham Palace

Princess Catharina-Amalia will be joining her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, in London next month. The Dutch Royal House revealed on Monday that the Princess of Orange, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace ﻿on the eve of King Charles III’s coronation. The Princess’ paternal grandmother Princess Beatrix will also attend the reception on May 5.

The following day, Maxima and Willem-Alexander will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. ﻿The Dutch King and Queen are the latest royals to confirm their attendance at the coronation.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace the day before King Charles’ coronation

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria are all set to attend the coronation on May 6. Earlier this year, Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed to PEOPLE that he and his wife Princess Charlene were looking forward to attending the coronation.

The Telegraph reported in March that members of foreign royal families were “expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.” According to The Telegraph, “Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but the King was “set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.”

Prince Harry, who lives in California, will be traveling across the pond to attend his father’s coronation. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Duke of Sussex will attend the service without his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex will stay behind in the states with their daughter Princess Lilibet and son Prince Archie, who turns four the day of the coronation.