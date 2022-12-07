Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘very special date night’ in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a “special date night” two days before the release of their Netflix series. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday evening.

Meghan and Harry attended the annual Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Dec. 6

The Archetypes podcast host stunned for the occasion wearing custom Louis Vuitton and her hair styled up. Meghan and Harry posed for photos on the blue carpet with Kerry Kennedy, who is president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, as well as with fellow 2022 Ripple of Hope laureates Frank Baker and Michael Polsky.

Inside the event at the New York Hilton Midtown, Prince Harry joked onstage with Kerry that he and Meghan do not get out much. “To be honest with you Kerry, I actually thought we were just going on date night, so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with fifteen hundred people,” the Duke said. “We don’t get out much cause our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. But it’s nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming.”

“Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night,” Meghan laughed, to which Harry replied, “You’re welcome.”