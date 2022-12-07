Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘very special date night’ in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a “special date night” two days before the release of their Netflix series. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday evening.
The Archetypes podcast host stunned for the occasion wearing custom Louis Vuitton and her hair styled up. Meghan and Harry posed for photos on the blue carpet with Kerry Kennedy, who is president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, as well as with fellow 2022 Ripple of Hope laureates Frank Baker and Michael Polsky.
Inside the event at the New York Hilton Midtown, Prince Harry joked onstage with Kerry that he and Meghan do not get out much. “To be honest with you Kerry, I actually thought we were just going on date night, so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with fifteen hundred people,” the Duke said. “We don’t get out much cause our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. But it’s nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming.”
“Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night,” Meghan laughed, to which Harry replied, “You’re welcome.”
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced in October that Harry and Meghan had been named 2022 Ripple of Hope Award laureates “in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.”
“When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” Kerry said in a press release at the time.
She added, “They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.’”
The couple’s appearance at the gala came ahead of the release of their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes of the “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” premiere Dec. 8.