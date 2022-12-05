Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series gets release date—it’s sooner than you think!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series is set to premiere ahead of the New Year. The first three episodes of the docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, will be released on Dec. 8. Volume II (episodes 4-6) will drop seven days later on Dec. 15.

Netflix officially announced the documentary series directed by Liz Garbus, on Dec. 1. In a teaser for Harry & Meghan, a voice asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry answered. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meanwhile, Meghan said, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” is described as a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story” in the series, per Netflix,

According to the synopsis for Harry & Meghan, the series will explore “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”