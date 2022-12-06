Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted in New York ahead of gala appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the Big Apple! According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City on Monday. Meghan looked chic, in pictures published by the outlet, wearing a black outfit and sporting shades, while Harry wore a white button-down shirt.

The Duke and Duchess will be attending the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala, emceed by Alec Baldwin, on Tuesday evening. This year’s honorees include Meghan and Harry, as well as Frank Baker, Brian Moynihan, Michael Polsky and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honored at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced in October that Prince Harry and Meghan had been named as 2022 Ripple of Hope Award laureates “in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.”

“When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, said in a previous press release.

“They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change,’” Kerry added.

The couple’s appearance at the gala in New York is taking place one day after the release of the trailer for their Netflix documentary series. The streaming giant debut the official trailer for Harry & Meghan on Monday, Dec. 5. The first three episodes of the “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” will be released Dec. 8, followed by Volume II on Dec. 15.