Netflix debuts official trailer for Meghan and Harry’s series: Watch

The official trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series has arrived. The streaming giant debuted the Harry & Meghan trailer on Monday, less than a week after officially announcing the documentary series with a teaser.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says in the trailer. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“It’s a dirty game,” he adds.

As footage of his mom Princess Diana and sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, being photographed was shown, Harry says, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.” The Duchess of Sussex then says, “I realized, they’re never gonna protect you.”

Harry admitted in the trailer that he was “terrified” and “didn’t want history to repeat itself.” The trailer ends with the Duke of Sussex saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will premiere on Dec. 8, followed by Volume II (episodes 4-6) on Dec. 15. The “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” is described as a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

Harry & Meghan, which was directed by Liz Garbus, will feature commentary from friends and family, “most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed,” as well as from “historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.”

In the teaser released on Dec. 1, a voice asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry answered. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meanwhile, Meghan said, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Volume I (episodes 1-3) of Harry & Meghan drops Dec. 8