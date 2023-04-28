Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lots of us would love to have a dog in our lives, but wonder whether we have enough space at home for our pet to live happily. The answer may be to opt for one of the smaller breeds. Some types, such as the Shih Tzu and Chihuahua, are naturally little, while others, like the Pinscher and Pomeranian, have been bred as miniature versions of larger dogs.
All are full of charm but don’t forget: even though they’re sometimes dubbed toy dogs, these tiny creatures have canine needs and instincts, and should never be treated just as cute accessories.
